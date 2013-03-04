European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Buyout group CVC Capital Partners has appointed former Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) boss Eric Daniels as a senior adviser in its Global Financial Institutions Group (FIG).
In a statement on Monday, CVC said Daniels starts in his new position immediately.
"With (Daniels') breadth of knowledge and understanding in banking, insurance and wealth management we hope to further strengthen our capabilities and build on the success the FIG team has achieved over the past four years," CVC Managing Partner Jonathan Feuer said.
Daniels was group chief executive at Lloyds. He stepped down om 2011 from Lloyds, which he first joined in 2001 as a group executive director.
He holds a similar advisory position at investment banking boutique StormHarbour.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Anthony Barker)
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.