MELBOURNE Buyout firm CVC Capital Partners has shelved plans to restructure $2.6 billion in debt at its Australian asset, Nine Entertainment, a source told Reuters on Thursday, as banks continue to flee the debt and hedge funds intent on control raise their stakes.

This is the second time in a week that CVC has backed away from proposals to restructure the debt.

CVC's Asia-Pacific arm had asked lenders last month to agree to a two-and-a-half year extension on the debt due in February 2013, which represents some 70 percent of Nine's total debt, hoping it would buy crucial time for Nine's advertising revenue to improve.

CVC cancelled those plans last week and put a new proposal forward, creating one tranche of debt for banks and a second class for hedge funds.

That proposal has now been dropped too, the source said.

Talks on the refinancing are now likely to go well into the new year, the source said, but hedge funds, including Oaktree, Och-Ziff and Apollo Global Capital, now control 50 to 60 percent of the debt and have the power to block any vote.

CVC needs 100 percent lender approval to extend the life of the debt and a two-thirds vote to amend covenants.

Bank of Scotland earlier this week sold A$112 million of senior debt, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Thursday, and part of that debt was picked up by Apollo, a source told Reuters.

Other sources told Reuters that National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) is talking to potential buyers about selling a further A$87 million.

Loans traders told Reuters earlier this week they had expected around A$200 million to A$300 million, including the Bank of Scotland and NAB loans, to change hands this week with hedge funds the main buyers.

CVC Capital put out a statement last week saying there was no current requirement to refinance its senior debt in advance of the maturity date.

"CVC has proactively commenced discussions with its lenders regarding refinancing options," CVC said at the time.

OFF THE TABLE

Bank sources expect the hedge funds to push for an equity stake in the company, whose assets include the Channel Nine free-to-air television station, ACP Magazines, which publish Australian Women's Weekly, ticketing agency Ticketek and Acer Arena.

Its owners could put non-core assets up for sale to reduce the debt load inside the company.

The A$2.6 billion in senior debt is a legacy of A$5.3 billion in cash and debt that CVC used to buy the network from media baron James Packer in 2006.

But unless CVC trips over covenants on the debt inside Nine Media, the hedge funds will find it hard to take control, said bankers.

Negotiations are expected to be protracted.

"There is no likelihood of anything happening between now and Christmas and it could be well into next year before they reach any finite outcome," a source involved in the deal told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

CVC had been exploring the idea to split the debt into a tranche for banks and a second class for hedge funds and had sought responses by Christmas.

"It's effectively not on the table," the source said, adding that the idea had been discussed with a few senior lenders.

Senior lenders include NAB and Mizuho Corporate Bank.

Hedge funds have been picking up Nine debt from senior lenders at around 80 to 90 percent of par, which CVC sees as a sign that the hedge funds have faith in the underlying business rather than seeing it as a distressed situation.

"The sale of debt at 80-90 cents, rather than much lower, shows belief in the future of the business," the source said.

Many of the hedge funds had hoped to exit the debt through an initial public offering, which CVC shelved earlier in the year due to market volatility.

With an IPO exit out of the question for the foreseeable future, London-based CVC could pin its hopes on an improvement in ad revenue in 2012, as Nine has the rights to air the London Olympics in Australia.

But the lack of support from lender banks to refinance debt could still be a problem.

Commercial banks like NAB and Mizuho are more willing to roll over debt and maintain relationships with a company, while hedge funds like Oaktree and Apollo look for control and quicker returns on their money.

A spokesperson for CVC declined to comment on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Sharon Klyne, Victoria Thieberger and Prakash Chakravarti; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Ed Davies and Matt Driskill)