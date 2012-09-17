HONG KONG Private equity firm CVC Capital CVC.UL and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) sold a combined 153.6 million shares in luggage maker Samsonite International (1910.HK), raising HK$2.22 billion (175 million pounds), IFR reported on Monday.

The deal originated from a reverse enquiry and was sold to a small number of global investors, the report said.

The vendors sold at HK$14.50 per share, a 3.3 percent discount to the September 14 close. The share price closed down 0.5 percent at HK$14.92. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) was sole bookrunner.

(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by David Cowell)