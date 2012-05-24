LONDON Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L, the British telecoms group that operates in the Caribbean, Panama, Macau and Monaco & Islands, said it would halve its dividend this year because of continuing difficult trading conditions in the Caribbean.

The announcement came after the group broadly met market expectations with a 18 percent rise in revenue to $2.88 billion, helped by an acquisition in the Bahamas, and a 5 percent rise in core earnings to $901 million.

CWC, which was created when the former Cable & Wireless split in March 2010, has been hit by lower tourist numbers in the Caribbean and lower voice and business revenues in some regions.

"Since the demerger we have faced global economic uncertainty which has impacted our business especially in the Caribbean," the company said.

"With this in mind, and having reassessed the financial outlook for the Group, combined with the opportunity to invest and achieve attractive returns, the Board has decided to rebase the dividend to US4 cents per share for the financial year 2012/13, subject to performance of the business in the coming year."

The group, which will pay a dividend of 8 cents for the year to end-March 2012, said core earnings for the current year to end-March 2013 would be broadly flat.

Analysts were expecting CWC to report revenue of $2,893 million and core earnings of $887 million, according to a company-supplied consensus of 14 brokers.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)