UNITED NATIONS Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has vowed to request U.N. membership for a Palestinian state when he addresses the U.N. on Friday, defying opposition from Israel and the United States.

Here are some questions and answers about the Palestinian push at the United Nations during this year's annual gathering of world leaders for the annual U.N. General Assembly session in New York, as well as some of the possible consequences.

WHY DO THE PALESTINIANS WANT TO GO TO THE UNITED NATIONS?

Abbas says 20 years of U.S.-led peace talks have gone nowhere and wants a vote in the United Nations to bestow the Palestinians with the cherished mantle of statehood. He recognizes, however, that negotiations with Israel will still be needed to establish a properly functioning state.

Justifying the move, the Palestinians point to the success of a Western-backed, two-year plan to build institutions ready for statehood which they say is now finished.

THE PALESTINIANS WANT RECOGNITION ON 1967 LINES. WHY?

The Palestinian Authority says placing their state firmly in the context of territory seized by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War would provide clear terms of reference and mean Israel would no longer be able to call the land "disputed." Instead, it would make clear that land is occupied. Israel fears this would enable Palestinians to start legal proceedings in the International Criminal Court against some 500,000 Israelis who live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

HOW DOES THE U.N. ADMIT NEW MEMBER STATES?

Countries seeking to join the United Nations usually present an application to the U.N. secretary-general, who passes it to the Security Council to assess and vote on. If the 15-nation council approves the membership request, it is passed to the General Assembly for approval. A membership request needs a two-thirds majority, or 129 votes, for approval.

A country cannot join the United Nations unless both the Security Council and General Assembly approve its application.

COULD THE PALESTINIANS JOIN THE U.N.?

In theory, yes. But Washington has made clear it would veto such a request, meaning it has no chance of success. Even if the Palestinians secure a two-thirds majority of votes in the General Assembly, there is no getting around the need for prior approval of the Security Council.

DO THE PALESTINIANS HAVE THE VOTES ON THE SECURITY

COUNCIL?

Nine votes and no vetoes from the five permanent members are needed for a resolution to pass the Security Council. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said his delegation was working to secure the minimum nine votes in the council needed to secure U.N. membership and he was confident they would succeed. [ID:nS1E78J0FS]

Diplomats say the United States is the only permanent council member expected to use its veto to block a Palestinian membership bid.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER PALESTINE APPLIES FOR U.N. MEMBERSHIP?

Abbas has said he would bring an application for U.N. membership to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday. After an initial review, Ban would pass it to the current president of the Security Council, Lebanese U.N. Ambassador Nawaf Salam.

Salam would establish a committee to review and assess the application. Standard practice is to complete the assessment within 35 days, but this can be waived.

Diplomats and U.N. officials say it is likely that council members will take their time reviewing the Palestinian application. One diplomat said the review process could drag on for years before there is a vote.

IS "NON-MEMBER STATE" STATUS AN OPTION?

In addition to applying to become a U.N. member state, the Palestinians could seek upgraded observer status as a non-member state. That is what the Vatican has. Such status, U.N. envoys say, could be interpreted as implicit U.N. recognition of Palestinian statehood because the assembly would be acknowledging that the Palestinians control a "state."

One advantage of this option is that it would require only a simple majority of the 193-nation General Assembly, not a two-thirds majority. Abbas has said that more than 126 states already recognise the state of Palestine, meaning he could probably win such a vote with ease.

WHAT WOULD BE THE ADVANTAGE OF THAT?

Besides granting them the all-important title "state," diplomats say it would likely enable the Palestinians to join the ICC, where it could pursue criminal cases against Israel over the partial blockade of Gaza, the settlements and the December 2008-January 2009 war in the Gaza Strip.

COULD ISRAEL OR WASHINGTON EXACT PUNISHMENT ON THE PA?

Israel could pursue ICC action against the Palestinians for rockets fired against Israel.

Israeli officials have suggested a range of possible measures, including limiting travel privileges for Palestinian leaders seeking to exit the West Bank, halting the transfer of crucial tax revenues to the Palestinians and even annexing West Bank settlement blocs to try to sidestep ICC legal action. Some U.S. officials have warned that they might cut their annual aid to the Palestinian Authority, which runs to some $450 million.

