MUMBAI/LONDON Takeover target Cable & Wireless Worldwide Plc CWP.L is expected to seek more time for suitors Tata Communications (TATA.NS) and Vodafone (VOD.L) to decide whether they want to bid for the British telecoms group currently valued at $1.5 billion (942.0 million pounds), sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Both Vodafone and India's Tata Communications are facing a 5 p.m. British Time deadline on Thursday to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the British telecommunications company or walk away.

The deadline can be extended with the permission from the regulator, the Takeover Panel in the UK.

Tata Communications thinks it did not get as much time as Vodafone to evaluate a possible bid as Vodafone got an extension earlier, while Vodafone thinks it still has not received enough information to decide on a bid, the sources, who declined to be named, said.

Vodafone said in February it was in the early stages of looking at a bid for C&W Worldwide, which has issued a string of profit warnings since it split from Cable & Wireless Communications CWC.L two years ago.

Tata Communications, a unit of diversified Tata Group, said on March 1 that it too was evaluating a possible cash offer, in what could set up a takeover battle for troubled C&W Worldwide, which has fixed telephone lines that can be used to relieve pressure on mobile networks, and provides voice, data and other services.

C&W Worldwide also has an international cable network connecting more than 150 countries, a factor that could be of particular interest for Tata Communications.

Spokeswomen for Cable & Wireless Worldwide and Tata Communications declined to comment. Vodafone officials could not be immediately reached in London outside business hours.

Standard Chartered (STAN.L) is advising Tata Communications, and one of the sources said the Indian company has also recently roped in Morgan Stanley (MS.N). Rothschild and Barclays Capital are advising C&W Worldwide, while UBS UBSN.VX is the adviser to Vodafone.

