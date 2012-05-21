LONDON Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide CWP.L posted a 14 percent drop in core earnings, and said a 1 billion pounds takeover from Vodafone (VOD.L) was a better option than a recovery plan in the continued challenging trading.

The troubled corporate telecoms company posted full-year core earnings of 378 million pounds, just short of market expectations, and also took exceptional charges totalling 606 million pounds.

"The Board had to weigh up the transformative nature of the long term plan and potential upside it could deliver against the risks associated with the plan and the timescale required," the company said on Monday.

"Given this the Board believes the Vodafone offer represents an excellent opportunity for shareholders to realise an attractive valuation in cash today."

The mobile operator has offered 38 pence a share for CWW to boost its business with companies and also get its hands on CWW's fibre cables, which it can use to ease capacity on its own network from increasingly data hungry subscribers.

Analysts were expecting CWW to report core earnings of 380.3 million pounds on revenue of 2.17 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 11 brokers.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)