LONDON British telecoms firm Cable & Wireless Worldwide CWP.L said a drop in earnings showed it was right to back a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) takeover by Vodafone (VOD.L), despite the reluctance of its largest shareholder.

The troubled corporate telecoms company said on Monday core earnings fell 14 percent to 378 million pounds ($598 million) in the year ended March, just short of market expectations, and it also took exceptional charges totalling 606 million pounds.

Vodafone's 38-pence-a-share offer represented a more certain outcome than trying to deliver a turnaround plan in a tough market which it did not expect to get any easier, Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW) said.

"The board had to weigh up the transformative nature of the long-term plan and potential upside it could deliver against the risks associated with the plan and the timescale required," it said.

"Given this, the board believes the Vodafone offer represents an excellent opportunity for shareholders to realise an attractive valuation in cash today."

Vodafone is seeking to buy CWW to boost its business with companies and also get its hands on CWW's fibre cables, which it can use to ease capacity on its own network from increasingly data hungry subscribers.

CWW's results were bought forward to coincide with the posting of Vodafone's scheme of arrangement document, which gives shareholders until 16 June to lodge proxy votes on its offer ahead of a meeting on 18 June.

Vodafone needs to obtain acceptances from shareholders holding 75 percent for its scheme of arrangement to succeed. If it does not get the required majority, it could switch to a tender offer.

It has support from holders of 18.6 percent of the stock, but Orbis, CWW's largest shareholder with 19 percent, has snubbed the bid, although it has said it would be comfortable being a shareholder in a Vodafone-controlled group.

A spokesman for Orbis said the fund manager would consider the results and scheme document in detail, but reiterated it did not believe Vodafone's offer reflected the "inherent value in the company."

Shares in CWW were trading 0.2 percent lower at 34.44 pence by 1210 GMT.

Analysts were expecting CWW to report core earnings of 380.3 million pounds on revenue of 2.17 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 11 brokers.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter)