NEW DELHI India's cyber security agency has yet to receive any reports of a latest ransomware attack hitting computers there, its boss told Reuters on Tuesday, after a Swiss government agency identified India as one of the main victims.

Sanjay Bahl of the New Delhi-based Computer Emergency Response Team said he was monitoring the situation.

Spokespeople for top companies such as Amazon India, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Flipkart and Ola said their systems were unaffected.

