Lebanon's Blom Bank completes acquisition of HSBC Lebanon unit
BEIRUT Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Monday it had completed its acquisition of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited – Lebanon, a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings .
TOKYO Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Britain resumed as scheduled on Monday, following a stoppage on Friday evening when operations were affected by a cyber attack, the Japanese automaker said.
The day shift at the plant located in Sunderland, northeast England, began as usual earlier on Monday, the company said in an email, adding that there had been no production scheduled at the plant on Saturday or Sunday.
"While our teams are addressing some localized issues, it's business as usual today," a spokesman at the company's headquarters in Yokohama said in the email.
The WannaCry ransomware worm erupted on Friday, locking up hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries, and hitting factories, hospitals, shops and schools worldwide.
Earlier on Monday, businesses and governments in Asia reported some disruption, and while the effect appeared less severe than anticipated, industry professionals flagged lingering risks of the attacks, most of which arrived via email.
LONDON Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
LONDON Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is drawing up plans to hire an extra 5,000 engineers and technical staff in the next year, the Sunday Telegraph reported, in a boost to the government as it embarks on the Brexit negotiations.