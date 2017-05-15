FILE PHOTO - Nissan technicians work on a Qashqai car on the production line at the company's plant in Sunderland, Britain November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/File Photo

TOKYO Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in Britain resumed as scheduled on Monday, following a stoppage on Friday evening when operations were affected by a cyber attack, the Japanese automaker said.

The day shift at the plant located in Sunderland, northeast England, began as usual earlier on Monday, the company said in an email, adding that there had been no production scheduled at the plant on Saturday or Sunday.

"While our teams are addressing some localized issues, it's business as usual today," a spokesman at the company's headquarters in Yokohama said in the email.

The WannaCry ransomware worm erupted on Friday, locking up hundreds of thousands of computers in more than 150 countries, and hitting factories, hospitals, shops and schools worldwide.

Earlier on Monday, businesses and governments in Asia reported some disruption, and while the effect appeared less severe than anticipated, industry professionals flagged lingering risks of the attacks, most of which arrived via email.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by David Evans)