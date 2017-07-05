Suicide blast kills two at bus station in Syria's government-held Hama
BEIRUT A suicide bomber in Syria's Hama killed two people and injured nine others on Thursday, state media said, in the second such attack in a government-held city this week.
KIEV The servers of the Ukrainian software firm used as part of last week's global cyber attack were not updated since February 2013, Dmytro Shymkiv, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, told Reuters on Wednesday.
A former director at Microsoft in Ukraine, Shymkiv said that it was still unclear how many computers in the country had been left compromised by the cyber attack.
The attack used a virus, dubbed "NotPetya" by some experts, to take down thousands of computers in dozens of countries, disrupting shipping and businesses.
Police raided the offices of software developer Intellect Service late on Tuesday, after cyber security researchers said they had found a "backdoor" written into some of the updates issued by its M.E. Doc accounting software.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
HAMBURG "Welcome to Hell". That's the greeting for U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders from anti-capitalist protesters in Hamburg who aim to disrupt the G20 summit, already rife with tensions over trade and climate change.
BRUSSELS Belgian police are searching for more members of an Islamist militant cell unearthed earlier this week in possession of assault rifles and police uniform disguises ready for an attack, prosecutors said on Thursday.