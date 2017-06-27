What is May's working majority? Answer: 13 votes
LONDON After losing her majority in parliament by betting on a snap June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May must rely on a small Northern Irish party to ensure she can pass legislation.
KIEV The secretary of Ukraine's security council said there were signs of Russian involvement in a wave of cyberattacks that hit Ukrainian institutions on Tuesday, including banks and the state power distributor.
"Already on first analysis of the virus it is possible to talk of Russian fingerprints," the National Security and Defence Council quoted Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov as saying.
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday it has issued a standing order for the execution of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for a plot to assassinate its leader, and it demanded that the South hand the pair over.
LONDON Britain's top share index dipped on Wednesday, depressed by a slide in Hargreaves Lansdown and oil stocks, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered some relief.