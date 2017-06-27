What is May's working majority? Answer: 13 votes
LONDON After losing her majority in parliament by betting on a snap June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May must rely on a small Northern Irish party to ensure she can pass legislation.
LONDON Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, said on Tuesday that computer systems within several of its agencies had been hit by a suspected cyber attack.
Several major companies, including Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said they have also been affected by a large scale cyber attack.
"IT systems in several WPP companies have been affected by a suspected cyber attack," the company said. "We are assessing the situation, taking appropriate measures and will update as soon as possible."
WPP owns agencies including JWT, Ogilvy & Mather, Young & Rubicam and Grey.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Paul Sandle)
SEOUL North Korea said on Wednesday it has issued a standing order for the execution of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and her spy chief for a plot to assassinate its leader, and it demanded that the South hand the pair over.
LONDON Britain's top share index dipped on Wednesday, depressed by a slide in Hargreaves Lansdown and oil stocks, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered some relief.