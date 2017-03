The Microsoft logo is seen at their offices in Bucharest March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BOSTON Microsoft Corp. said it is rolling out an emergency update on Thursday to fix a critical bug in its Internet Explorer browser that hackers have used to launch attacks.

The software maker said that it would deliver the update to customers including Windows XP users, even though it had stopped supporting that version of its operating system earlier this month.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle)