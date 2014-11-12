WASHINGTON The U.S. agency that operates the National Weather Service said on Wednesday four of its websites were hacked in recent weeks.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration staff "detected the attacks and incident response began immediately," agency spokesman Scott Smullen said in an email.

He said the agency repaired the sites and that all services have been fully restored.

Smullen did not identify the websites that were compromised or elaborate on the attacks but said they did not prevent the agency from delivering forecasts to the public.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)