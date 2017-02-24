Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
ABU DHABI German Marcel Kittel showed he had perfectly recovered from a crash this week to claim the second stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour on Friday.
The Quick Step Floors rider, who crashed in the opening stage of the four-day race on Wednesday, outsprinted Australian Caleb Ewan after the Orica Scott rider raised his arms in celebration a little too soon.
Briton Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who won the first stage after Kittel and Ewan crashed, had to settle for third but retained the overall lead.
Saturday's third stage looks set to decide the race winner as the grand tour specialists tackle the a 10-km (6-mile)climb and hilltop finish at Jebel Hafeet.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Louise Ireland)
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
BERLIN U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.