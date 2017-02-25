Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
ABU DHABI Portugal's Rui Costa snatched the overall lead of the Abu Dhabi Tour on Saturday after powering to victory in the third stage.
Costa, riding for home-based Team Emirates, beat Katusha-Alpecin's Russian rider Ilnur Zakarin in a sprint after an 11-km climb to the finish of the 186-km mainly flat stage.
The 30-year-old former world road champion leads Zakarin by four seconds going into the final day around the local Formula One circuit and, barring a crash, looks set to claim victory.
A five-man breakaway built up a lead of five minutes through the desert but was reeled in 15km from the end when Costa and Zakarin attacked the peloton and forged ahead.
Dutchman Tom Dumoulin attempted to chase them down but could not bridge the gap and had to settle for third as the two leaders fought out the stage victory on top of the Jebel Hafeet mountain.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday and sent a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.