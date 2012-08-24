Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency will strip Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles and ban him from competitive cycling following his decision not to fight doping accusations, a spokeswoman for the agency said on Thursday.
USADA spokeswoman Annie Skinner confirmed the action to Reuters.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Christopher Wilson)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.