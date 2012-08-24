Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
The decision by seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong not to fight doping accusations was "heartbreaking," U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart said on Thursday.
"It is a sad day for all of us who love sport and our athletic heroes," Tygart said in a statement released to Reuters.
"This is a heartbreaking example of how the win-at-all-costs culture of sport, if left unchecked, will overtake fair, safe and honest competition, but for clean athletes, it is a reassuring reminder that there is hope for future generations to compete on a level playing field without the use of performance-enhancing drugs," he said.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Christopher Wilson)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.