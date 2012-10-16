Home hero Rumford claims top seeding at Perth
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
PARIS Italian doctor Michele Ferrari denied on Tuesday accusations from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that he masterminded a doping programme for American cyclist Lance Armstrong.
"This collaboration consisted exclusively of advice on training, saddle height adjustments, aerodynamic positioning, locations for training programs and competitions: NOTHING to do with doping," Italian Ferrari wrote on his website (www.53x12.com).
USADA said it has evidence that Ferrari was behind an Armstrong doping programme and last week published testimony from riders which it said backed its case.
Ferrari has said payments from Armstrong were for training advice only.
Both Ferrari and Armstrong have been banned for life after they decided they would not formally contest the USADA claims.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)
SYDNEY Local favourite Brett Rumford shot a four-under-par 68 in the third round of the inaugural World Super 6 in Perth to claim the top seeding for Sunday's final round match play knockout.
LONDON Cycling chiefs must do more to erase suspicion over Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), according to Britain's former Olympic champion and Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Chris Boardman.
ROME Juventus forward Paulo Dybala netted twice against his former club Palermo in a 4-1 home win on Friday that took the champions 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with Claudio Marchisio and Gonzalo Higuain also on the scoresheet.