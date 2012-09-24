Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
PARIS The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will send Lance Armstrong's file to the cycling world governing body this week to get the American rider's life ban ratified, its chief Travis Tygart told French daily L'Equipe on Monday.
Armstrong was stripped of his record seven Tour de France wins last month and handed a lifetime ban by the USADA after indicating that he would not challenge charges that he had doped throughout his career.
Armstrong, however, has always denied doping.
The USADA sanction, however, needs to be confirmed by the International Cycling Union (UCI).
Asked when his agency will send the material to UCI, Tygart said : "It is imminent. By the end of the month."
UCI said earlier this month they have no intention of appealing the USADA decision.
"...unless the USADA's decision and case file give serious reasons to do otherwise, the UCI has no intention to appeal to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) or not to recognise the USADA's sanctions on Lance Armstrong," UCI president Pat McQuaid told Reuters.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.