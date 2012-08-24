Viacheslav Ekimov of Russia (C) poses with his gold medal flanked by silver medallist Jan Ullrich of Germany (L) and bronze medallist Lance Armstrong of the U.S. during the medal ceremony for the men's Olympic individual time trial in Sydney, in this September 30, 2000 file... REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

Former German cyclist Jan Ullrich, who finished runner-up to Lance Armstrong three times in the Tour de France, said he was proud of his second places and indifferent as to whether he was handed the American's titles.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) want to strip Armstrong of his titles and ban him from competitive cycling after the seven-times Tour winner said on Thursday he would no longer fight the doping charges brought by them.

"I've ended my career and I have always said that I'm proud of my second places," Ullrich, runner-up to Armstrong in 2000, 2001 and 2003, told the Deutsche Presse Agentur On Friday. "It doesn't really bother me that much."

Ullrich, Tour champion in 1997, was himself found guilty of doping by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in February, in relation to the Operation Puerto blood-doping scandal that engulfed cycling six years ago.

He was banned for two years and CAS annulled his results from 2005 until his retirement two years later.

The other riders to finish second to Armstrong were Alex Zuelle of Switzerland (1999), Joseba Beloki of Spain (2002), German Andreas Kloeden (2004) and Italian Ivan Basso (2005).

Zuelle was part of the Festina team thrown out of the 1998 Tour de France after team manager Bruno Roussel confessed the existence of "an organised doping system."

Basso was banned for two years in 2007 for his involvement in Spain's Operation Puerto scandal.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Alison Wildey)