Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Alejandro Valverde laid down a marker ahead of this month's Ardennes classics when the Spaniard won the Tour of the Basque country on Saturday.
The Movistar rider took second place in the final time trial behind Slovenia's Primoz Roglic to add to his Tour of Murcia, Tour of Andalucia and Tour of Catalonia titles this season.
Valverde, one of very few riders with major titles or podium finishes in both grand tours and one-day races, controlled the opposition in the mountains before securing the win in the 27.7-km time trial around Eibar on Saturday.
Overall, he beat fellow Spaniards Alberto Contador and Jon Izaguirre by 17 and 21 seconds respectively.
The 36-year-old will be the man to watch in the Ardennes classics that start next weekend with the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands.
Two races in Belgium then follow -- the Fleche Wallonne, which Valverde has won for the last three years, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, which he has claimed on four occasions.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
BIRMINGHAM, England Bangladesh set India a target of 265 to win their semi-final of the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday, leaving the contest nicely balanced at lunch.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.