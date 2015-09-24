Vettel savours win as Ferrari strike first blow
MELBOURNE Sebastian Vettel has lived through a number of false dawns at Ferrari but bright sunshine bathed the team's garage after the German's Australian Grand Prix victory on Sunday.
Twice Giro d'Italia winner Ivan Basso, who withdrew from this year's Tour de France after revealing he had testicular cancer, has been given the all-clear following treatment, his Tinkoff-Saxo team has said.
The 37-year-old Italian felt pain in his left testicle after crashing in the fifth stage of the Tour and tests later showed he had a small tumour. Basso had surgery in Milan.
"Fabulous news on @ivanbasso! Results from final controls show no need for extra treatment. The dark period that started at @letour is over," Tinkoff-Saxo posted on Twitter.
Basso finished third and second overall in the 2004 and 2005 Tour de France but has won the Giro -- his only grand tour titles -- thanks to impressive climbing performances.
His career, however, was stained with a two-year ban for his implication in the Operation Puerto blood-doping scandal.
Basso admitted to "attempted doping" in 2007 and was hit by a backdated suspension. He won the Giro in 2010, less than two years after his comeback, to add to his 2006 success.
SOFIA Danny Blind has said he will think about his future as coach of the Netherlands after Saturday's 2-0 defeat in Bulgaria left them facing an uphill struggle to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.