Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
AMSTERDAM A sponsorship deal with the Dutch national lottery operator guaranteed the Belkin cycling team's future on Wednesday.
The Lotto company will become the main sponsor of both the professional cycling team and a Dutch speedskating squad.
They will work closely together.
"This unique concept brings Holland's biggest high endurance sports together," said Richard Plugge, managing director of the Belkin team, hailing an agreement that will take effect in 2015 for an initial two years.
Details of the new team name, riders, colours and budget will be decided during the next few months.
Belkin placed second in the team classification for the Tour de France on Sunday, but they have had a difficult time commercially in recent years.
Long-standing sponsor Rabobank pulled out in 2012 after cycling was hit by a series of doping scandals.
Californian consumer electronics group Belkin ends its backing this year after coming on board in mid-2013.
Brand Loyalty, a company that runs customer loyalty schemes for retailers, already sponsors the speedskating team and will be the second main backer of the combined group.
Speedskating is a popular sport in the Netherlands, and Dutch skaters dominated the event at the Sochi Winter Olympics this year.
(Writing by Keith Weir in London, editing by Stephen Wood)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).