Former rider Bobby Julich, who left a coaching position with Team Sky last year after admitting doping during his professional career, has joined BMC as a consultant, the Swiss-based cycling team said on Sunday.

"Bobby Julich has been hired to consult for the BMC Racing Team in the areas of training, individual coaching, equipment testing and overall performance strategies," CEO Jim Ochowicz said in a statement.

BMC is the team of 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans of Australia and Belgian world champion Philippe Gilbert.

American Julich, who retired from cycling in 2008 and has admitted taking banned substances from 1996 to 1998, left Britain's Sky last year in the wake of the Lance Armstrong doping scandal.

Sky had asked every member of the team to sign up to a written policy saying they had no past or present involvement with doping.

Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles from 1999-2005 for doping.

