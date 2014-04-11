Team Sky rider manager Dave Brailsford poses before the start of the 197 km tenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Gildas-des-Bois to Saint-Malo July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON Dave Brailsford, the brains behind his country's rise to cycling superpower status has stepped down as performance director of British Cycling, it was confirmed on Friday.

Since he took over the role in 2003 Britain has won 18 Olympics gold medals from three Games, with British cyclists also excelling at track and road world championships.

Brailsford will now concentrate on a similar role at pro cycling outfit Team Sky, where he has overseen Tour de France victories for Bradley Wiggins in 2012, the first by a Briton, and compatriot Chris Froome a year later.

British Cycling said Shane Sutton had been appointed as Technical Director with responsibility for rider performance as the focus now switches to the Rio Games in 2016.

"This is a big step but it is the right decision for the team and for me," the 50-year-old Brailsford said in a statement.

"Since London 2012, we have worked hard on succession planning and that has meant we've got to a point where I can move on, knowing the team will go from strength to strength.

"I'll still be available for support if they need it and my role at Team Sky will mean we'll still work closely and support the aims of British Cycling.

"I have some extraordinary memories - not just from Olympic Games and World Championships but also just day to day seeing cycling go from a fringe activity to a mainstream sport."

OLYMPIC DOMINANCE

Brailsford is acknowledged as the catalyst for Britain's incredible medal haul from major championships since rising through the ranks to become performance director shortly before the Athens Olympics.

While a huge investment in the sport has helped British Cycling become a powerhouse, Brailsford's attention to detail and philosophy "aggregation of marginal gains" created a team that dominated in Beijing in 2008 and at London 2012.

At each of the last two Olympics Britain has won eight gold medals.

Other highlights include Mark Cavendish's world professional road race title in 2011 - the first by a British man for 46 years.

British Cycling chief executive Ian Drake said Brailsford's work had helped transform the team.

"Firstly, I want to thank Dave Brailsford for his enormous contribution to British Cycling - the organisation he leaves behind is transformed from the one we both joined in 1998," he said.

"In that time the Great Britain Cycling Team has not only set the standard by which British sporting success is judged but also inspired millions of people to get active through cycling."

Sutton said Brailsford's departure was a big loss.

"He leaves a big hole but we have a fantastic system in place from playground to club to podium with a great team throughout the organisation and I am very confident looking ahead to Rio," he said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)