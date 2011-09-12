LONDON The second stage of the Tour of Britain has been cancelled due to high winds, organisers said on Monday.

"We have taken the difficult decision to cancel today's stage of The Tour of Britain for safety reasons," organisers said in a statement.

The Met Office on Sunday issued severe warnings for northwestern England with the remnants of Hurricane Katia expected to bring gusts of wind up to 58 mph.

The stage was a 137.7-km ride from Kendal to Blackpool.

"Disappointed but safety is the main issue guys. Got to respect the police decision. Not worth breaking ourselves," Welshman Geraint Thomas of Team Sky wrote on his Twitter feed.

Mark Cavendish, who won the first stage on Sunday, is the race leader.

