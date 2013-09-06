Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 173 km thirteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Tours to Saint-Amand-Montrond July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON Sprint king Mark Cavendish and standout Colombian climber Nairo Quintana will take part in this month's Tour of Britain as the race celebrates its 10th anniversary with an outstanding cast list.

Briton Cavendish, joint third on the all-time list of Tour de France stage wins with 25, will lead his Pharma Quick-Step team over the eight stage 1,045 kilometre route which begins at Peebles, Scotland on September 15.

Cavendish will be joined in the field by Team Sky's 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins as well as new team mate and fellow sprinter Alessandro Petacchi, as the race continues to attract the sport's biggest names.

"Every year the rider list for The Tour of Britain has grown more and more impressive, with this year being no exception to that," race director Mick Bennett said.

"We have world-class sprinters like Mark Cavendish and Gerald Ciolek, the very best time trialists in Bradley Wiggins and Alex Dowsett, and exceptional climbing talents in Nairo Quintana and Dan Martin, plus many others who I could mention."

Quintana, who claimed the King of the Mountains jersey on his way to finishing second at this year's Tour de France, is racing for a Movistar team making its Tour of Britain debut.

Cavendish will be looking to add to his seven stage victories on his home Tour which finishes in London on September 22.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)