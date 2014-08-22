Iam team rider Sylvain Chavanel of France rides near the Arc de Triomphe at the end of the final 21st stage of the Tour de France cycle race in Paris, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON Treble Tour de France stage winner Sylvain Chavanel will make his Tour of Britain debut next month, adding to an already strong line-up for the nine-day race.

Frenchman Chavanel, who rides for the Swiss IAM team, will be joined by team mates Jerome Pineau and Australian Heinrich Haussler.

The British stage race has grown in strength in recent years and now attracts all the top pro teams, including Team Sky, Omega Pharma Quick-Step and Tinkoff Saxo.

The race, won last year by Britain's Olympic and Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins, begins in Liverpool on Sept 7.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)