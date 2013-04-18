Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON List of Olympic and world championship medals won by Britain Chris Hoy, who announced his retirement from track cycling on Thursday.
OLYMPIC GAMES (six gold, one silver)
2000: Silver - Team sprint (with Craig MacLean and Jason Queally)
2004: Gold - 1km track time trial
2008: Gold - Team sprint (with Jason Kenny and Jamie Staff), keirin, sprint
2012: Gold - Team sprint (with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes), keirin
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (11 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze)
1999: Silver - Team Sprint
2000: Silver - Team sprint
2001: Bronze - Team sprint
2002: Gold - 1km time trial, team sprint
2003: Bronze - Team sprint
2004: Gold - 1km time trial; Bronze - team sprint
2005: Gold - Team sprint; Bronze - 1km time trial
2006: Gold - 1km time trial; Silver - team sprint
2007: Gold - Keirin, 1km time trial; Silver - team sprint
2008: Gold - Sprint, keirin; Silver - team sprint
2010: Gold - Keirin; Bronze - team sprint
2011: Silver - Keirin, team sprint, sprint
2012: Gold - Keirin; Bronze - sprint
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.