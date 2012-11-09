LONDON British Cycling's head coach Shane Sutton is expected to make a full recovery from injuries sustained when he was knocked off his bike, officials said on Friday.

Sutton was taken to hospital after suffering bruising and bleeding on the brain in the accident on Thursday, a day after British Tour de France and Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins was also involved in a bike crash on an English road.

Wiggins was discharged from hospital on Thursday with bruises to his hand and ribs and British Cycling said Sutton could also leave hospital soon.

"Shane is making steady progress but is likely to remain in hospital for one more day under observation," they said in a statement.

"He has fractured his cheek bone which will require surgery in due course. He is expected to make a complete recovery and will be back in work shortly."

(Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by John Mehaffey)