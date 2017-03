Ireland's Sam Bennett won the fifth stage of the Tour of Britain from Machynlleth to Caerphilly on Thursday with Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins retaining the overall lead.

The AN Post-Chain Reaction rider took the first stage victory of his career, ahead of Poland's Michal Golas and Switzerland's Martin Elmiger, after a sprint finish at the foot of Caerphilly mountain.

(Reporting by Sam Holden)