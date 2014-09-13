LONDON Dutchman Dylan van Baarle snatched the Tour of Britain yellow jersey on the penultimate stage won by Belgium's Julien Vermote on Saturday in Brighton.

The 225.1 km seventh stage saw Van Baarle part of a five-man breakaway that included Vermote while pre-stage leader Alex Dowsett lost time on the rolling South Downs.

Van Baarle, riding for BMC, now leads Michal Kwiatkowski in the general classification with Dowsett back in 10th.

Vermote attacked on the penultimate climb of the day and crossed the line in the seaside town 23 seconds clear.

The race concludes in London on Sunday.

