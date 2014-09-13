Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
LONDON Dutchman Dylan van Baarle snatched the Tour of Britain yellow jersey on the penultimate stage won by Belgium's Julien Vermote on Saturday in Brighton.
The 225.1 km seventh stage saw Van Baarle part of a five-man breakaway that included Vermote while pre-stage leader Alex Dowsett lost time on the rolling South Downs.
Van Baarle, riding for BMC, now leads Michal Kwiatkowski in the general classification with Dowsett back in 10th.
Vermote attacked on the penultimate climb of the day and crossed the line in the seaside town 23 seconds clear.
The race concludes in London on Sunday.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
RANCHI, India Injured India captain Virat Kohli did not come out to field when the second day's play in the third test against Australia began on Friday.