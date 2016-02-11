Garmin-Sharp rider David Millar of Britain reacts on the finish line as he wins the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON British Cycling's best young road prospects are being mentored by David Millar, the former professional rider who was once banned for anti-doping violations, the governing body said on Thursday.

In a statement they said Millar, who retired from riding in 2014, was working on a voluntary basis with the men's endurance academy programme in Italy.

Millar, 39, was banned in 2004 after admitting using the blood-booster EPO but returned to become one of the sport's biggest campaigners against performance enhancing drugs.

Shane Sutton, British Cycling technical director, said Millar, the first Briton to wear the leader's jersey in all three main Tours, was perfectly placed to help a new generation looking to emulate the feats of Tour de France winners Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

"Nurturing an anti-doping culture is at the heart of everything we do at British Cycling and educating our young riders on the subject is a responsibility we take seriously," he said in a statement.

"Having someone of David's calibre on board to support us in this education process is invaluable; he is readily available to share his well-rounded experiences as a professional cyclist to the young riders who aspire to succeed in their careers."

Sutton said Scot Millar could join the team in a more official capacity.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)