Omega Pharma-Quickstep rider Dario Cataldo of Italy crosses the finish line to win the 16th stage of the Tour of Spain ''La Vuelta'' cycling race between Gijon and Valgrande-Pajares Cuitunigru September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

LONDON Team Sky have signed Italian all-rounder Dario Cataldo on a two-year contract, the British team said on Wednesday.

Cataldo, the Italian time trial champion, signs from Belgian squad Quick-Step, for whom he has ridden for four years.

The 27-year-old's most recent victory was during last month's Vuelta a Espana (Tour of Spain), when he won the gruelling 16th stage that took the peloton up the steep Cuitu Negru climb.

"I was really excited when the opportunity arose for me to come to Team Sky because it is such a big team, and a big organisation," he said in a statement.

"Everybody knows this is the best team in the world, but there is still so much more they want to achieve."

One of his jobs next season will be to support Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins.

"A rider of his strength has the ability to work for the team leaders, but also has the potential to progress and become a GC contender in his own right," Sky's sports director Sean Yates said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)