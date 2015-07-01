LONDON British Cycling's partnership with Sky will end in 2016 after eight years but the split will have no impact on pro cycling outfit Team Sky, the governing body said on Wednesday.

Sky's sponsorship of British Cycling began just before the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and was renewed in 2012 for a further four years amid a surge in popularity of the sport.

"British Cycling and Sky will remain firm friends and part with great mutual affection, having achieved amazing things together," British Cycling Chief Executive Ian Drake said in a statement.

Sky said it would help the governing body find a new partner from 2017 and would continue to run Team Sky, which was set up as part of an extension of the broader partnership with British Cycling.

