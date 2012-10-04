LONDON Team Sky have signed top British prospect Jonathan Tiernan-Locke on a two-year deal, the team said on Thursday.

"The 27-year-old has penned a two-year deal and will join the team on the back of a remarkable season with Endura Racing which has yielded nine victories to date," Sky said in a statement.

Tiernan-Locke won the general classification of the Tour du Haut Var, Tour d'Alsace, Tour mediterraneen and Tour of Britain this season.

"This season's results have given me a lot of confidence and I can't wait to compete at the very top of the sport," Tiernan-Locke was quoted as saying in a team statement.

"I'm under no illusions - it's going to be a big step up - but with all the support I'll receive from the coaching staff, and having such talented riders around me, I'll definitely be looking to up my game."

Tiernan-Locke competed in the world championships road race in the Netherlands last month with compatriots Mark Cavendish, the defending champion, and Tour de France champion and Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins.

