Britain's cyclist Bradley Wiggins attends the presentation of the itinerary of the 2013 Tour de France cycling race in Paris October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON Tour de France and Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins will spend the night in hospital with minor rib injuries after a collision with a van near his home in Lancashire, northern England on Wednesday.

"A cyclist has been involved in a collision with a white van. The rider was taken to hospital with relatively minor rib injuries, possible fractures," Lancashire Police told Reuters.

Police were alerted to the incident in Wrightington at 6 p.m. British Time after reports of a road traffic accident.

Wiggins, 32, often rides the roads near his home where he lives with his wife and two children.

"His family are aware," said police, adding they had spoken with the van's driver.

Wiggins became the first Briton to win the Tour de France in July with Team Sky.

"He is being kept in hospital overnight for observation but the injuries he has sustained are not thought to be serious and he is expected to make a full and speedy recovery," Team Sky said in a statement.

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Pritha Sarkar)