England's Bradley Wiggins trains in the Chris Hoy Velodrome ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Bradley Wiggins will defend his Tour of Britain title in September instead of riding in the Tour of Spain, Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford said on Sunday.

Briton Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France, said in February he would "love to ride the Vuelta and use it as preparation for the World Championships (in Spain)".

However, Brailsford told the BBC on Sunday: "He'll ride the Tour of Britain." The race is scheduled for Sept. 7-14.

The Vuelta a Espana begins on Aug. 23, ahead of the road World Championships scheduled for Sept. 20-28 in Ponferrada.

