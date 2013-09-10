Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON Tour de France champion Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins, the man he deposed this year, have both been named in Britain's provisional squad for the road world championships in Italy.
Sky team mates Froome and Wiggins are expected to be part of a strong British contingent in the men's elite road race with sprint king Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas also named on Tuesday ahead of the championships later this month.
Olympic champion Wiggins is expected to support Froome's title attempt while going for individual gold in the men's elite time trial.
Lizzie Armitstead, a silver medallist in London, will lead Britain's women in the road race with 2010 world champion Emma Pooley set to ride in the time trial.
"I think the selection of the elite teams speak for themselves; we've got Olympic medallists, Tour de France winners and former world champions all in the mix and I think we could do well across the board there," British Cycling's performance manager Shane Sutton said in a statement.
The world championships take place in Tuscany from September 22 to 29.
