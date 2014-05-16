Everton manager relaxed over Lukaku's commitment despite contract impasse
Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes Romelu Lukaku will continue to do his best for the club despite the uncertainty over whether the striker will sign a new contract.
American Taylor Phinney raced to a stage five victory on the Tour of California on Thursday but Britain's Bradley Wiggins retained the overall race lead for the fourth successive day.
Phinney enjoyed a 12-second win over runner-up Slovakian Peter Sagan after completing the 107.4 miles (173kms) from Pismo Beach to Santa Barbara in three hours, 59 minutes and 33 seconds. Australia's Matthew Goss finished third.
With just three days of racing remaining, Wiggins is showing no signs of ceding control.
The 2012 Tour de France champion, Wiggins took his initial lead following stage two and holds a 28-second advantage over Australia's Rohan Dennis.
The tour continues Friday with the 94-mile (152-km) sixth stage from Santa Clarita to Mountain High.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes Romelu Lukaku will continue to do his best for the club despite the uncertainty over whether the striker will sign a new contract.
BARCELONA Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has urged supporters to stop booing midfielder Andre Gomes, who scored his first goal for the Catalans in Sunday's 4-2 win over Valencia after 36 appearances.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he would rather win the Europa League this season than finish in the top four of the Premier League, even if his side will be fighting their hardest to do both.