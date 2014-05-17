May 16 Bradley Wiggins extended his Tour of California lead on Friday to close in on the title while Colombian Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio claimed stage six. Tour de France winner Wiggins began the day with a 28-second lead overall but pushed it to 30 after finishing fifth with two stages left. Chaves set the pace by finishing in four hours, nine minutes and 13 seconds ahead of Spaniard David De La Cruz Melgarejo and third-placed American Tom Danielson. The race continues on Saturday with a 143-kilometer stage from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.