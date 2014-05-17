Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
May 16 Bradley Wiggins extended his Tour of California lead on Friday to close in on the title while Colombian Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio claimed stage six. Tour de France winner Wiggins began the day with a 28-second lead overall but pushed it to 30 after finishing fifth with two stages left. Chaves set the pace by finishing in four hours, nine minutes and 13 seconds ahead of Spaniard David De La Cruz Melgarejo and third-placed American Tom Danielson. The race continues on Saturday with a 143-kilometer stage from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom)
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
ZURICH The two FIFA ethics chiefs responsible for banning some of the sport's most prominent figures following a corruption scandal face an uncertain future and may not have their mandates renewed, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.