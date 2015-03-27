No cakewalk as Federer wins opening Miami match
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
PARIS Fabian Cancellara's Flanders campaign looked in doubt after the triple Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix champion crashed out of the GP E3-Harelbeke on Friday.
The Swiss powerhouse sustained a possible left wrist injury early in the one-day race and his Trek Factory Racing sports director Dirk Demol said he had already been ruled out of Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem classic.
"We can cross out the Gent-Wevelgem and the Ronde (van Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders) does not look good either," Demol told Belgian TV channel Sporza.
"But Fabian is a fighter."
Two of cycling's five 'Monument' one-day classics are being held in the Flanders region, with the Tour of Flanders on April 5 and Paris-Roubaix a week later -- both featuring cobbled sections.
Cancellara won the Tour of Flanders in 2010, 2013, 2014 and Paris-Roubaix in 2006, 2010, 2013.
Another Flanders great, four-times Paris-Roubaix champion and three-times Tour of Flanders winner Tom Boonen has already been ruled out of both races with a shoulder injury.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
MELBOURNE Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will start the Australian Grand Prix (0500 GMT) from 15th on the grid on Sunday after being given a five-place penalty for a gearbox change.