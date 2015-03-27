PARIS Fabian Cancellara's Flanders campaign looked in doubt after the triple Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix champion crashed out of the GP E3-Harelbeke on Friday.

The Swiss powerhouse sustained a possible left wrist injury early in the one-day race and his Trek Factory Racing sports director Dirk Demol said he had already been ruled out of Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem classic.

"We can cross out the Gent-Wevelgem and the Ronde (van Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders) does not look good either," Demol told Belgian TV channel Sporza.

"But Fabian is a fighter."

Two of cycling's five 'Monument' one-day classics are being held in the Flanders region, with the Tour of Flanders on April 5 and Paris-Roubaix a week later -- both featuring cobbled sections.

Cancellara won the Tour of Flanders in 2010, 2013, 2014 and Paris-Roubaix in 2006, 2010, 2013.

Another Flanders great, four-times Paris-Roubaix champion and three-times Tour of Flanders winner Tom Boonen has already been ruled out of both races with a shoulder injury.

