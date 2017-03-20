Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
BARCELONA Italian rider Davide Cimolai won the first stage of the Tour of Catalonia on Monday, pipping Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni to the finish line by 00.04 second in a thrilling bunch sprint to claim the leader's jersey.
The finish was so close that Cimolai did not celebrate victory until minutes after crossing the finish line of the 178.9 km race, which started and ended in Calella and consisted of six major climbs.
Italian Kristian Sbaragli of Dimension Data came third.
Tour de France holder Chris Froome made his European racing debut of the season and is one of the favourites to win the general classification along with Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde, although the Briton will be at a disadvantage due to entering the season later than the Spanish duo.
Tuesday's stage is a 41.3 km time trial in Banyoles.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.