BARCELONA, Spain Ireland's Daniel Martin won the final overall classification of the Tour of Catalunya on Sunday.

Second behind the Garmin-Sharp rider was Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez, with Michele Scarponi of Italy in third.

The final day's racing, from El Vendrell to the Montjuic park circuit in Barcelona, was won by Belgium's Thomas De Gendt.

(Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Mark Meadows)