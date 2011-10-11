BMC Racing Team's Cadel Evans of Australia celebrates on podium with the leader's yellow jersey after winning the 98th Tour de France cycling race in Paris July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

LONDON Mark Cavendish is joining the UK's ambitious Team Sky from next season as he links up with the fellow Britons who took him to world road glory last month.

The widely expected move was announced by the man himself on Tuesday.

The green jersey winner from the Tour de France is leaving current team HTC Highroad after the American outfit said it was folding at the end of the year.

"I've made a decision, I'm joining Team Sky next year," Cavendish told Sky Sports News TV, whose parent company sponsors the team.

"I'm super excited. I know there is a great setup there. They are probably the biggest team in cycling at the moment."

The 26-year-old Isle of Man sprinter is the highest profile British cyclist having won 20 Tour de France stages since 2008.

He became the first British cyclist in 46 years to win the world road race title in Denmark, riding alongside future Team Sky team mates Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas.

"He is a very good team player even if he is the guy who tends to finish it off," Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford said.

Cavendish joining Team Sky's group of mainly UK riders could also boost Britain's hopes of success at next year's Olympics on home soil in London.

Team Sky, formed to give British cycling some punch in the professional sphere, only started competing in 2010 but have made rapid progress.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Mark Meadows)