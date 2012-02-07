British rider Mark Cavendish of the Team Sky celebrates on the podium after winning a sprint finish for the 146 kilometre third stage of the Tour of Qatar cycling race between Dukhan and Al-Gharafa Stadium in Doha, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

DOHA World champion Mark Cavendish claimed his first victory with Team Sky when he won a sprint in the third stage of the Tour of Qatar on Tuesday.

Cavendish, who joined the British team this season, beat Belgian Tom Boonen at the end of a 146.5-km ride from Dukhan to Al Gharafa Stadium, with Lithuanian Aidis Kruopis coming home third.

"I had Bernie (Bernhard) Eisel and (Juan Antonio) Flecha there in the final with me to just keep me in position," said Cavendish, who at 26 already has 20 Tour de France stages to his name.

Briton Cavendish was ill just before the start of the race.

