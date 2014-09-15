Britain's Brian Cookson, President of International Cycling Union (UCI) poses in the Federation headquarters in Aigle, western Switzerland November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Flesh-coloured kit that makes a Colombian women's cycling team look naked below the waist has been described as unacceptable by the sport's governing body.

Photographs of the Bogota Humana team were taken at the Tour of Tuscany, showing six women wearing red and yellow kit with flesh-coloured material immediately above and below the waist.

After the pictures went viral on social media, Brian Cookson, the English president of the International Cycling Union, wrote on Twitter: "To the many who have raised the issue of a certain women's team kit, we are on the case.

"It is unacceptable by any standards of decency".

Among leading riders criticising the outfits was the Welsh former Commonwealth, Olympic and world road race champion Nicole Cooke.

"This has turned the sport into a joke," she said. "Girls stand up for yourselves - say no."

