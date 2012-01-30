A decision over Alberto Contador's long-running doping case will be announced next Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) intends to publish its decision in the arbitration procedure involving the International Cycling Union (UCI), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Alberto Contador and the Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) on Monday 6 February 2012," a CAS statement said.

"A confirmation as to the date and time of the publication of the decision will be given by the CAS at the end of this week."

Three-times winner Contador tested positive for the banned anabolic agent clenbuterol during the 2010 Tour de France and was cleared by the Spanish federation, only for the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to appeal the decision to CAS.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)